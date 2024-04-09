Sean Strickland was reportedly responsible for breaking up a fight involving a former UFC fighter.

Former UFC welterweight fighter Jake Shields took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to narrate an incident that occurred recently at his gym. He got into a fight with another person at the gym and was surprised by Strickland uncharacteristically breaking up the fight.

Strickland has garnered a reputation for being rash through his public statements about violence and mental illness. In his post, Shields wrote:

"Seeing this tweet reminded me of how i got in a fight last week at the gym and Sean was the only one responsible and broke it up I'm so used to Sean getting into fights and instigating so I expected him to lock us in the cage."

He continued:

"We were being f*****g r*****s trying to fight for no good reason So Sean was being mature These things happen in fight gyms which is why it is extra gay that Mike Jackson pressed charges when I beat his a**"

Check out Jake Shields' post below on X:

Shields and Strickland train together at the Xtreme Couture Mixed Martial Arts gym in Las Vegas and the incident most likely happened there.

Strickland also confirmed that he disagreed with Shields' dispute and the unnecessary fighting. He even went as far as to suggest settling the dispute in the cage. He wrote:

"The stupidest s**t I've ever seen.... Arguing about who hit who harder.. You're mma fighters f*****g idiots just go fight in the cage or shut the f**k about it lol"

Check out Sean Strickland's post below on X:

Sean Strickland dismisses Paulo Costa's claims about turning down a potential matchup

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa recently claimed he was offered a matchup against Sean Strickland in June at UFC 302. According to Costa and the information he received, Strickland turned down the fight:

"Unfortunately, I don’t know what happened. Strickland said no. Strickland refused to fight me. That's what the UFC told me. I just have this information from the UFC... I would love to fight him."

Check out Paulo Costa's full comments below:

Strickland took to his Instagram story and refuted the claim by stating that he had not turned down the fight. Rather, his only inquiry was about how much he would earn from the fight.

Check out Sean Strickland's story on Instagram below:

Strickland dismisses Costa's claims on his Instagram story.

