"We are on a f**king rocketship" - Sean O’Malley tells Theo Von if he has ever come close to calling it quits with coach Tim Welch

Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch have never considered parting ways.

In July 2017, O’Malley earned his UFC contract with a highlight-reel knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series. Since then, the Montana native has evolved into one of the biggest superstars on the UFC roster.

O’Malley’s MMA career likely wouldn’t have been this successful without the help of his close friend and head coach, Tim Welch. During a recent podcast with comedian Theo Von, ‘Sugar’ was asked this question:

“Have you guys almost ever called it quits as partners?”

O’Malley responded by saying:

“Never. Look where we’re at baby. We’re on a f*cking rocketship. I haven’t lost yet. If I lose this fight then I’m gonna have to switch some sh*t up. *laughs*”[23:22-23:45]

Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch must now overcome their toughest test in the Octagon thus far. On Saturday, August 19, ‘Sugar’ will headline UFC 292 in a bantamweight title fight against the reigning king Aljamain Sterling.

O’Malley always planned to become a UFC champion, but it’ll be easier said than done. Sterling has the skill set to potentially be a nightmare stylistic matchup for ‘Sugar.’ ‘Funk Master’ is also riding momentum after securing title defenses against Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo.

With that said, O'Malley has proven he has the striking skills to take out any bantamweight on the planet.

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera believes rematch against Sean O’Malley is next if they win at UFC 292

In August 2020, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera handed Sean O’Malley his first professional MMA loss with a first-round finish at UFC 252. Since then, O’Malley has mocked Vera by claiming their fight was a fluke, leading both fighters to want a rematch.

‘Chito’ will be fighting on the UFC 292 main card alongside O’Malley in a top-ranked bantamweight matchup against Pedro Munhoz. Depending on what happens Saturday night, O’Malley’s first title defense could be against Vera due to their rivalry.

During the UFC 292 media day, ‘Chito’ had this to say about O’Malley:

"If we go and win this Saturday, we can fight [in] November, December, next month, any time, and I know that will be a great payday for both. It's business. If we win on Saturday night, that fight's happening, so the rest of the top five can just sit and wait. It's business."

Before worrying about what’s next, Sean O’Malley and Marlon 'Chito' Vera are focused on emerging victorious on Saturday night. Only time will tell if the world-class bantamweights can secure wins inside the TD Garden to set up the must-see rematch.

