"We fight till the death"  - Dillon Danis praises Israel Adesanya after his dominant win at UFC 263

Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis took to Twitter to praise UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's performance against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

my man @stylebender a real fighter he doesn’t stop from any position mad respect we fight till the death. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 13, 2021

Dillon Danis is an MMA fighter who has a record of 2-0 in Bellator. The 27-year-old was not the only one to praise 'The Last Stylebender' for his impressive win over 'The Italian Dream' in the main event of UFC 263.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, the only man to beat Adesanya in an MMA fight, also congratulated the middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya called out Robert Whittaker in UFC 263 post-fight interview

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya called out former title-holder Robert Whittaker for a fight in his UFC 263 post-fight interview.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, "The Last Stylebender' called Whittaker his archnemesis and said:

"Well, you know...My archnemesis...Whittaker, Bobby Knuckles, I knocked him out twice in one fight last time. I don't know what the f--k's gonna happen with this whole COVID s--t but we need to run that back in Auckland. We need to run that back in my territory this time. I'll tell you when it is. You don't get to decide, I get to decide. Why? I'm the m-----------g king king, b---h." said Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker took no time to respond to the callout via Twitter.

Adesanya fought 'The Reaper' once at UFC 243 when he knocked out Whittaker in the second round of the fight. The fight broke the record for the largest live attendance at a UFC event.

Since then, 'Bobby Knuckles' has gone on an incredible win streak with wins over remarkable names like Darren Till, Jarred Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum.

It seems like the two middleweight stars are about to collide again, as, between the two of them, Whittaker and Adesanya have almost cleaned out the entire division.

Israel Adesanya has called for this fight to be held in Auckland, and right now, it seems like the rematch will be bigger than their first encounter.

Edited by Avinash Tewari