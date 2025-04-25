"We were having fun" - Caio Borralho clears the air on Khamzat Chimaev training clip, embraces challenge of fighting division's toughest

Caio Borralho recently cleared the air on his social media feud with Khamzat Chimaev after a training clip was shared. He noted that it was a cordial banter and nothing serious and embraced a future bout.

Borralho and Chimaev were involved in what was believed to be a fiery back-and-forth after reports circulated that Dricus du Plessis possibly sustained an injury. As a result, it was believed that the Brazilian would instead slot in and fight 'Borz' for an interim middleweight championship.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Borralho clarified that the training clips Chimaev posted was from when they were training and filming for UFC Embedded. The Brazilian mentioned that they were having fun on social media and expressed interest in testing himself against Chimaev in the future. He said:

"We were having fun... [Chimaev] posted this pic like he was picking me up, killing me. The other one that he posted, he was submitting me or something, but we were drilling. We were doing the film for Embedded... When it comes to [a] fight, that's a real fight. I'm willing to fight the best guys in the world. I think Khamzat is one of the best guys in the world, the hardest fight in the division and that's why I'm in this sport for, to test myself."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

Caio Borralho opens up about mentality when helping training partners

Caio Borralho also shared his thoughts on his mentality when helping his training partners for their upcoming fights. When Khamzat Chimaev posted the photos, the Brazilian clarified what they had been doing to dismiss any misleading narratives.

During the aforementioned clip, Borralho recalled his training sessions with Chimaev and mentioned that his thought process was to help Chimaev any way he could in order to ensure he was successful in his fight:

When I'm somewhere to help a guy, I don't care to get beat up for five rounds, three rounds, for however many rounds it is. I was there to help him [for] him to get the win."

Check out the full interview with Caio Borralho below:

