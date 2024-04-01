"We all go through the same journey" - Prajanchai on why respect is of paramount importance in combat sports

Undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is no doubt one of the nastiest savages in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

However, that primal ferocity only stays inside the ring. Once the dust clears, the 29-year-old is truly one of the most humble fighters in combat sports who's always gracious in victory and defeat.

In a recent appearance on Sportsmanor's YouTube channel, Prajanchai why he maintains respect for every opponent he's ever faced over the years.

Regardless if there's animosity or not, the PK Saenchai Gym representative always carries himself with class since he knows just how hard a fighter's life truly is. He shared:

"My main mantra as an athlete is always having sportsmanship and also respecting the opponent. Also, as athletes, I think we all go through the same journey."

Watch Prajanchai's full interview:

With over 400 career fights to his name, Prajanchai is indeed a Muay Thai living legend. Apart from his unmatched striking skills, what makes the Thai star a true role model is his down-to-earth personality.

This coming Friday, April 5, Prajanchai will look to add "two-sport world champion" to his long list of accolades by handing Jonathan Di Bella his first career defeat.

This champion vs champion showdown for the ONE strawweight kickboxing crown will serve as the penultimate match of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II on Prime Video.

Jonathan Di Bella unfazed by Prajanchai's homecourt advantage

It goes without saying that Lumpinee Stadium is basically Prajanchai territory. While Di Bella will enter this match as the champion, he certainly won't have the crowd by his side when he faces a Thai hero.

However, the undefeated Canadian-Italian striker doesn't seem bothered one bit. Di Bella told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"It was a cool crowd I fought in front of last time. I know everytime he'll punch or kick, the crowd's going to be screaming, and yeah, it's like I'm in hostile territory. I like it. Actually, it's no pressure."

ONE Friday Figths 58 will air free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.