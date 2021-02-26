"We got nothing but time" - Max Holloway is confident about fighting Conor McGregor in the future

Max Holloway is certain about the possibility of challenging Conor McGregor somewhere down the line. The former featherweight champion suggested he does not want to rush things, but would rather wait for the Irishman to redeem himself before they potentially fight each other.

Holloway, 29, secured a lopsided win over Calvin Kattar earlier in January this year. 'Blessed' also surpassed his own record of landing the most number of significant strikes in a UFC fight.

During his recent appearance on BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub, Max Holloway opened up on the idea of fighting McGregor, he said:

"Yeah, for sure. I am not out here to kick him out when he is down. I think so that fight with me and Conor McGregor is on a very short list with the UFC, and if he is to win that fight, I think it would be a little bit different, little greater... We got nothing but time, he ain't going nowhere, I ain't going nowhere. Let's build the man back up. I will keep doing my thing, and he's doing his thing," said Holloway.

Holloway further revealed that his team had some discussions with the UFC regarding his potential showdown with McGregor.

"We had talks here and there about it. It's on a very short list for UFC, so I am just excited for it," said Holloway.

What happened when Conor McGregor and Max Holloway fought each other in 2013?

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor shared the UFC octagon for the first time in 2013. The two superstars contested in a featherweight bout, in which the Irishman emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

It was Conor McGregor's second UFC fight, while Max Holloway had already fought five times in the promotion. However, an edge in experience didn't help Holloway to outpoint McGregor.

'The Notorious One' put on a striking masterclass, before also showcasing his grappling skills in the further rounds. At the end of the final frame, McGregor was awarded the victory with judges scoring the bout 30–27, 30–27, 30–26.

After losing to McGregor, Max Holloway established himself as one of the biggest stars in the UFC, going on a 12-fight win streak that saw him capture the featherweight title.