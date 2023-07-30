"We got an Oscar contender" - MMA Twitter rips into debutant Darrius Flowers for faking groin shot before submitting to RNC at UFC 291

Darrius Flowers stepped up on short notice for his promotional debut against Jake Matthews, replacing Miguel Baeza who pulled out at the last moment ahead of UFC 291. Flowers earned his UFC contract back in August 2022 by injuring his opponent's shoulder with a slam.

Flowers came out as the early aggressor, pressurizing his veteran opponent, who tried to control the distance with body kicks and counters. 'Beast Mode' even landed a late takedown that likely won him the opening frame on the scorecards.

The action came to a pause early in the second round as Darrius Flowers went down in agony citing a low blow. However, the Delta Center in Utah erupted with boos as the replay showed it to be an apparently clean teep kick to the body.

Despite being allowed a time-out by the referee to gather himself, Flowers failed to mount a comeback and was beaten down and submitted by 'The Celtic Kid' in round 2 of the fight.

Twitter went abuzz with harsh criticism for Flowers from MMA fans. While there were differing opinions, a majority of fans seemingly believed that 'Beast Mode' faked his injury at UFC 291. @MemeingMMA wrote:

"We got an Oscar contender"

@KrissyPCrypto wrote:

"[email protected] finishes #Darrius Flowers twice. Next time don't look for the cowards way out when you take a clean liver shot Darrius! Refs when they're grabbing their liver, its not balls that got hit! Duh!"

Other fans further criticized Flowers for apparently faking a low blow. Some called him a clown while others even claimed that Dana White could fire the fighter after the event.

Catch more comments below:

Image courtesy: Twitter