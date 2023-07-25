Who is Darrius Flowers? MMA record of DWCS alum fighting Jake Matthews at UFC 291 as short-notice replacement

Darrius Flowers will make his promotional debut against Jake Matthews at UFC 291 after stepping in as a late replacement for Miguel Baeza, who withdrew from the bout for undisclosed reasons.

Flowers earned a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2022.

Jake Matthews remains on the #UFC291 card next week in Salt Lake City. The Australian fighter takes on Darrius Flowers. Flowers makes his UFC debut after earning a contract on the DWCS last year.

Flowers made his professional mixed martial arts debut in 2017 after a nearly two-year amateur career. He has compiled a record of 12 wins, five losses and one draw. The welterweight prospect has eight knockout victories, one submission and three decision victories. He has never lost via decision. However, he has been knocked out once and lost via submission four times.

Flowers is on a four-fight win streak, and the last three came via knockout. He picked up submission to slam TKO victory in his appearance on Dana White's Contender Series in Week 5 of 2022.

The MASSIVE slam from Darrius Flowers leads to the tap & the first round finish

What did Darrius Flowers say about making his UFC debut?

Darrius Flowers has waited nearly a year to make his promotional debut after earning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series last August. The welterweight prospect took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the bout as well as his frustrations with the wait, stating:

"I will be making my UFC debut vs Jake Matthews, At welterweight (170) on 1 weeks notice. I called my manager as soon as I seen an opponent dropped, I’m not sitting and waiting on them to find me somebody, it’s been 11 months and I was literally starting to lose my mind. I needed this fight and I needed it now!"

Flowers continued:

"So much weight lifted but so much has happened I can’t even say I’m excited or happy. I am greatful and I am ready. I feel cold 🥶 no nerves again. Tune in on ESPN+ July 29th, Our fight will be on the Prelims. It’s Simple, I’m gonna win and look good doing it 🤝🏾 #Beastmode #UFC #STAYREADY"

While Flowers will have an opportunity to make a statement on the prelims of a stacked UFC 291 card, he will face a tough challenge in Jake Matthews. 'The Celtic Kid' has been with the UFC for nine years and has had 17 fights in the promotion, compiling an 11-6 record.