"We gotta be consistent in what we say" - Former world champion calls out Canelo Alvarez for making excuses regarding a fight with Terence Crawford

Undefeated former world champion Andre Ward has criticized Canelo Alvarez for his attitude towards a potential fight with Terence Crawford.

Following Crawford's incredible TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr. in 2023 he called for a clash with the undisputed super middleweight champion. But the Mexican dismissed the callout, citing the size difference between the two boxers as the main reason.

Despite 'Bud' being arguably the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, Alvarez stated that he would not be given the credit he deserves for a victory over the American, due to the size disparity.

His lack of interest in facing Crawford has recently been discussed by Ward, during an interview with FightHype.com, where he said this:

"I don't think [Alvarez] is going to take [the fight with Crawford]. And the excuses for not taking it don't make sense. [Crawford] is too small, you wouldn't get credit. But you didn't say that when you fought Amir Khan. So look, we gotta be consistent in what we say."

Watch Andre Ward discuss Canelo Alvarez below from 8:20:

While three weight classes are separating Alvarez and Crawford right now, famed boxing analyst Teddy Atlas believes that the size difference, nor the power difference, would be a problem for 'Bud' to overcome.

David Benavidez responds to Canelo Alvarez's $150 million demand

David Benavidez, alongside Terence Crawford, has been calling for a fight with Canelo Alvarez since last year.

'The Mexican Monster' is one of the super middleweight division's most talented fighters, and there have been calls from the likes of Mike Tyson for Benavidez and Alvarez to fight.

While the undisputed super middleweight king is scheduled to face off against Jaime Munguia next, he will likely be forced to accept a bout with Benavidez next, should the champion successfully defend his belts.

The 27-year-old is the mandatory challenger for Alvarez's WBC title, and failing to fight Benavidez could result in him being stripped of his title.

Following the Mexican's recent demand for a purse of between $150-$200 million to fight the surging challenger, the undefeated super middleweight prospect responded with the following:

"I'm not scared of anybody. I've hurt everybody that's been in front of me and Canelo is no different. I will hurt him too and I will take all his belts. It's crazy that he asked for $150 million, $200 million to fight me but he still has the nerve to say that I don't bring anything to the table."

Watch Benavidez respond to Canelo Alvarez below: