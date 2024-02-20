“We have great talent ” – Nauzet Trujillo proud to represent Spain, hopes to open doors for more Spanish strikers 

Spanish Muay Thai talent Nauzet Trujillo gets his first win in ONE Championship by halting the momentum of the streaking 'Lethal' Liam Nolan at ONE Fight Night 19 last weekend. Trujillo used his aggression and power to overwhelm the Brit throughout three brutal rounds.

Proudly representing Spain, Nauzet Trujillo will continue carrying his country's flag as he fights in the biggest martial arts organization in the world. Speaking to the press during his post-even interview, Trujillo said:

“I’m very proud to represent Spain. I hope I can open the door for other fighters. I don’t see too many fighters from Spain here, but we do have great talent and I hope we can get more Spanish fighters inside of ONE.”

If Trujillo is a fine example of what a Spanish fighter looks like, then we're eager to see more strikers come out of the European country and hop into ONE Championship's growing pool of lethal Muay Thai killers.

Nauzet Trujillo vs. Liam Nolan at ONE Fight Night 19 play-by-play

Nolan started the fight strong, throwing multiple punches and kicks that wobbled the Spaniard. Trujillo, ever the veteran, halted Nolan's rising momentum by wisely clinching him and disrupting his rhythm.

Knowing that he was behind the scorecards after the first round, Nauzet Trujillo had a sense of urgency as he landed a perfectly timed step-in right elbow that dropped 'Lethal' Liam Nolan and busted up his nose.

The 34-year-old proceeded to walk down the British star, but credit to Nolan's inhuman toughness as he somehow survived to see the third and final round.

Both fighters visibly slowed down in the final round, with Nolan on recurring Trujillo, who then retaliated with strong punches and kicks.

With a huge lead on the judges’ scorecards, the Spanish striker cruised to a dominant win, securing his first victory in ONE Championship. He also Nolan his fourth loss in the promotion, who now stands at 4-4 in ONE.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.