“We were just childhood friends” - Johan Ghazali discovers new found inspiration through the love of his life

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation and ONE Championship phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is thrilled to perform on the world's biggest stage for martial arts competition and showcase his skills.
However, there's one particular person in the crowd he tries to impress whenever he climbs into the ring -- his girlfriend.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about his relationship with his beau.
'Jojo' told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"We’ve known each other for a long time, way before I became famous. She’s from Kuching [in Malaysia]. We were just childhood friends. Probably I’d say she was my childhood crush. We’ve been dating for exactly two and a half years. It was at the very early part of my ONE Friday Fights career."
Will 'Jojo' make his girlfriend proud in his next fight?
Ghazali is set to face Colombian-American knockout artist Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.
The two throw down at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Johan Ghazali says honing skills at Superbon Training Camp is a humbling experience: "I'm being schooled here every day"
They say in martial arts to surround yourself with greatness, and that's exactly what 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has done in moving his training camp to Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.
There, Ghazali works with guys like featherweight kickboxing king Superbon and former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, among others.
Speaking to Goated Combat, he said:
"I mean, that's what I thought. So, before I came here, I thought my boxing was the best. But I'm being schooled here every day."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Ghazali's next fight.