"We all know the real reason UFC 262 sold out" - Tony Ferguson roasts Nate Diaz and others in latest tweet 

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson took to Twitter to jibe at Nate Diaz in response to the latter taking credit for selling out all the tickets for the upcoming UFC 262 pay-per-view.

Diaz recently tweeted claiming he's the reason why tickets for UFC 262 sold out within minutes and declared himself the actual main event for the pay-per-view.

"Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old crown. See you guys there," Diaz wrote on Twitter.

“Nathans My Bitch, Fatheads Managers A Snitch, And Mcnuggets Is Jockin’ Everyones Sauce” 🥊💨🍃 We All really Know Why The Fight Sold Out In Minutes!!!! # UFC 262 Countdown Filming A Success 📈 High🕴Standards Crew🍃 No🥇Problemo 🕴 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @MonsterEnergy Work🚣Flow B.O.A.T. pic.twitter.com/GmJon8GXRb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 7, 2021

In response to Diaz's tweet, Ferguson refuted the Stockton native's claims and instead credited his own crowd-pulling ability to sell out the tickets. Not just Diaz, Ferguson's recent tweet also disses Khabib Nurmagomedov and his manager Ali Abdelaziz along with Conor McGregor.

In the tweet, Ferguson refers to Diaz as his b*tch, Nurmagomedov as a fathead, and his manager Abdelaziz as a snitch. Tony Ferguson also took a hilarious jibe at McGregor, referring to the Irishman's recent loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Both Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz are competing at UFC 262

Frankly, it's no surprise that tickets for UFC 262 were sold out within minutes of their release. After missing out on live action from the arenas for over a year, fans are more than eager to attend a UFC PPV. On top of that, the magnum opus event features a brilliantly stacked fight card, featuring some of the best fighters in the promotion.

Texas is in for a show! Which fight are you looking forward to most? 🍿



UFC 262 is headlined by a lightweight title matchup between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. In a first-ever non-title five-round co-main event, Nate Diaz takes on Leon Edwards. On the same card, Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush are set to lock horns to establish themselves in the top five of the lightweight division.