"We live in a simulation for sure" - Fans react as Conor McGregor announces Donald Trump meeting at Oval Office on St. Patrick’s Day

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, as his last appearance came at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Despite his extended inactivity from mixed martial arts, 'The Notorious' remains the biggest star in the sport.

McGregor recently revealed that he will meet with the United States President Donald Trump on St. Patrick's Day. Championship Rounds shared the news on X, tweeting:

"[Irish flag] [American flag[ Conor McGregor reveals he will be meeting with President Donald Trump tomorrow at the Oval Office "President [Donald Trump] I depart for Washington today with my family, I look very forward to our meeting tomorrow on St. Patrick's Day at the Oval Office.""

Check out the tweet from Championship Rounds below:

Fans shared their reaction to the planned meeting. @CharlieQuinnMMA claimed that we are living in a simulation:

"We live in a simulation for sure"

@_SchuZ_ questioned what the two sides will discuss:

"I wonder what they’re going to talk about. It seems like it’s just a St. Patrick’s Day thing, but it’s still a little weird for it to be a formal meeting."

@TheCSMatrixer noted that McGregor recently called out Trump after the latter named Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter:

"I thought he said he didn’t fck with Trump because Trump said his favourite UFC fighter was Khabib. Hypocrite…"

@Mobb_Tv_ labeled the two as a perfect fit for one another:

"Match made in HEAVEN"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's announcement

Donald Trump recently praised Conor McGregor

Donald Trump met with Micheal Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, in the Oval Office last Wednesday. The United States President offered praise to Conor McGregor during the meeting, stating:

"I do happen to like your fighter. He's got the best tattoos I've ever seen. Conor's great, right? But you have a lot of great Irish fighters, actually. They're great fighters. I don't know what that is, but Ireland's always had a lot of good fighters. You know why? Because they're tough people. They're smart people and they're passionate people and they really have been over the years."

Check out Donald Trump's comments on Conor McGregor below:

While McGregor was among the many UFC stars present for Trump's inauguration in January, it is unclear if the two sides had the opportunity to meet one another. That will change on Monday when 'The Notorious' visits the White House.

