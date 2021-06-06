"We'll have you next" - Tyson Fury's dad suggests a date for Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury

John Fury wants Jake Paul to fight his younger son, Tommy, on the undercard of the trilogy bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The much-awaited fight is set to take place on July 24, 2021.

John Fury's proposal comes after a lengthy spell of trash talk that involved Tommy and Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has repeatedly called out the younger Fury brother, but to no avail. He also poked fun at the undefeated boxer for accepting a fight against Andy Bishop, a 38-year-old pugilist with a professional boxing record of 0-14.

Following Tommy Fury's recent win over Jordan Grant, his father challenged Jake Paul to show up for a boxing showdown on July 24.

"Jake Paul, we'll have you next, mate. If you think he (Tommy Fury) is no good, we'll take Jake Paul next. Tyson undercard, 24th of July, Jake Paul," said John Fury.

Big John Fury has layed down the gauntlet 🍿@tommytntfury v @jakepaul on @Tyson_Fury's undercard on July 24th. He wants it next! pic.twitter.com/18UEo4yufG — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) June 5, 2021

The rivalry between Tommy and Paul has been brewing ever since Tyson Fury called out the YouTuber for a fight against his younger brother. Paul responded by claiming that he didn't even know Tyson Fury had a brother.

massive congratulations to @tommytntfury for smashing records on @btsport tommy slaughtered to competition over the weekend! including America’s biggest boxing star Canelo Alvarez. wow 😳 just wow 😳 @espn @dazngroup @SkySports ✅ @jakepaul where you at? pic.twitter.com/W5ITT5mdIR — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 1, 2021

After the occasional back-and-forth on social media, Tommy told Jake Paul to keep Fury's name out of his mouth.

"My message to Jake Paul is that he's a massive p***y and he doesn't wanna fight. He's not a fighting man so when he grows a pair of bollocks, come see me. But until then, don't mention my name," said Tommy.

Will Jake Paul accept John Fury's offer?

The chances of Jake Paul fighting Tommy Fury on July 24 of this year are fairly low since 'The Problem Child' will take on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in August.

Paul is coming off a huge TKO win over Ben Askren, which extended his professional boxing record to 3-0. Before that, he had defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury boasts an unblemished record of 6-0. He fought Jordan Grant in his last outing and secured a convincing decision win over his compatriot. The 22-year-old was expected to fight Andy Bishop, however, the controversial bout was called off.

Edited by Prem Deshpande