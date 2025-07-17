"We do MMA every day" - Abdulla Dayakaev singles out Fabricio Andrade for potential MMA transition

Abdulla Dayakaev is already plotting his next career move after making ONE Championship history with the fastest knockout in the promotion's Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 33.

The 23-year-old Dagestani destroyer has his sights set on a potential transition to mixed martial arts, with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade serving as his ultimate target.

"Maybe go MMA with Fabricio Andrade. Of course, [I can do it], brother. I'm so young. I [was only born] in 2002, brother. I am 23 years old. We do MMA every day. We have time," Abdulla Dayakaev told Nick Atkin.

Watch the full interview here:

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete's confidence in making the cross-disciplinary jump stems from his daily training regimen, which already incorporates mixed martial arts elements alongside his striking specialization.

Dayakaev's record-breaking 24-second demolition of Nontachai Jitmuangnon in their featherweight Muay Thai war showcased the kind of explosive finishing power that could translate seamlessly to MMA competition, where his wrestling background would complement his devastating striking arsenal.

His ambitious callout of Andrade demonstrates the kind of fearless mentality that has made him one of the most exciting prospects in ONE Championship's striking divisions.

Under the watchful eyes of Mehdi Zatout and training alongside talents like ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, this move certainly shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

For now, the knockout specialist remains focused on his striking career, but his daily MMA training suggests a temporary switch to the discipline is on the horizon.

North American viewers can relive 'Smash Boy's' incredible knockout and the complete ONE Fight Night 33 card through Amazon Prime Video's on-demand replay service.

Abdulla Dayakaev game to create history once more

Abdulla Dayakaev is over the moon after scoring the 11th knockout of his career in just 24 seconds, one which also earned the Russian a cool US$50,000 performance bonus.

However, he is confident that he can better that record when he straps on the four-ounce gloves for his next visit.

"Yes. Yes. Before this was 35 seconds. Now, 24. Maybe next time, 10 seconds, brother. I don't know," he told Atkin in the same interview.

His overall striking slate now stands at 15-2.

