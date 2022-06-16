"We need a better class of champ" - Sean Strickland continues trolling Israel Adesanya by saying champ is "beating off" to anime

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has continued to berate champion Israel Adesanya. 'Tarzan' has taken aim (again) at Adesanya for being a fan of anime.

The 31-year-old shared an image on his Instagram story with an erotic clip from an anime show. The American has demanded that the middleweight division needs a "better class of champion" and not one that "beats off" to anime.

Sean Strickland's Instagram story

Sean Strickland is no stranger to making outlandish remarks regarding the New Zealander either. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland admitted that he liked Adesanya but then proceeded to slander the champion because he's a passionate fan of anime.

"He might be the champ, but by July 2nd, he might not be the champ anymore. No man, I like Izzy. Besides the anime, I like Izzy. He's a tough motherf***er. Besides the anime, the guy probably jerks off to cartoons. I hold that against you. I guarantee you, Izzy, you have jerked off to cartoons once in your life. Don't f***ing lie to me. That needs to be said."

'Tarzan' will appear on the same card as champion Adesanya at UFC 276 in July, where he faces Alex Pereira in an already dubbed No.1 contender clash. Strickland is currently ranked No.4 in the division, including riding an impressive six-fight win streak.

Alex Pereira, Strickland's future opponent, has some history with 'Izzy'. Both men were kick-boxers before signing for the UFC and fought each other twice. Pereira got the better of the middleweight champion on both occasions, winning via decision and by a flush left hook KO. It remains the only knock-out loss of Adesanya's entire fight career.

Sean Strickland banned from Twitter after transphobic rant

Just before June, which is World Pride Month, Strickland was banned from Twitter. Although often outspoken and known for not holding his tongue, a recent tirade on social media has forced Twitter to take action and temporarily suspend the middleweight's account.

A series of now removed posts from 'Tarzan' drew immediate attention as he referred to members of the LGBTQ+ community as having a "mental retardation".

In the now removed posts, the 31-year-old wrote:

I'M ACTUALLY A FAN OF PRIDE MONTH.. BIG FAN OF THE B IN LGBT LMAO!!! TRANS PEOPLE THOUGH GOD I CAN'T F**KING STAND TRANS PEOPLE.. HAS TO BE SOME FORM OF MENTAL RETARDATION…"

Strickland followed up the post, adding:

"IF YOU HAVE A C**K AND BALLS, EVEN IF YOU REMOVE THEM YOU WILL NEVER BE A F**KING WOMAN BOTTOM LINE. I DON'T GIVE A F**K IF YOU GROW YOUR HAIR OUT AND CUT YOUR C**K OFF. YOU WILL ALWAYS BE A NUTLESS MENTALLY ILL MAN BOTTOM LINE."

Sean Strickland's Twitter account remains suspended to this day. Although the fighter still regularly posts on his Instagram account, he has revealed that he has often been removed from that platform too.

