“We all need that extra motivation sometimes” – Angela Lee says its always important to self inspire

Former longtime ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee believes people need to give themselves more credit to ensure they’re always on a steadfast path to greatness.

‘Unstoppable’ opened up about her battle with depression and a suicide attempt in 2017 just days out from ONE Fight Night 14, where the Singaporean-American superstar returned to her usual battleground to announce her retirement from the sport.

However, her struggle with mental health, coupled with the passing of her sister, Victoria, on Boxing Day in 2022, only inspired her to set up Fightstory, a non-profit organization aimed to help people who are in a similar fight as her.

While lending a hand to anyone in need helps one get out of a tight spot, Angela Lee said it is equally important for everyone to give themselves a pat on the back whenever they feel down and out.

In an appearance on Keep it Aloha Podcast, ‘Unstoppable’ said:

“We all need that extra motivation sometimes, you know? To be able to step back, look at things from a different angle, and inspire yourself. Like, make your mind so strong and powerful, the best that you could be.”

“Especially when you’re down and depressed and thinking like you have nothing left, and then something like this happens, and all of a sudden you're able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Watch the full interview here:

Angela Lee’s bigger battle after glorious ONE career

Even since the days she rose to fame through her performances inside the ONE Championship Circle, Angela Lee has always been an individual who is ever-willing to encourage, help, and guide everyone from all walks of life.

But through Fightstory, the Hawaii-based athlete hopes to reach out to more people, even those who refuse to come out from their shell due to the stigma that surrounds the mental health topic.

Fightstory is dedicated to sharing the stories of fighters from all walks of life. To learn more and join the fight alongside Angela Lee, visit the organization’s official Instagram.

