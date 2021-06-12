"We need more fights" - Logan Paul reveals who he could be fighting next after Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul has finally discussed the topic of who he could be fighting next after the Floyd Mayweather showdown. The YouTuber-turned-boxer stated that he had been joking with his brother Jake Paul about more fights and wished he could clone himself.

During the most recent edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul said that in the aftermath of the Mayweather fight, he's been asking himself who is next in line for him.

"Jake and I, we've been joking, you've all heard it around the house. We're like, 'More fights! We need more fights.' I wish I could clone myself and put on more fights. It's so funny because now I've been asking, who's next? And it's, I don't know if I have an answer like if you all want to see me fight someone or have someone have in mind."

Logan's brother Jake suggested that he is willing to be a promoter for his older brother and asked anybody to call out 'The Maverick'. Logan himself hinted at a potential showdown against Mike Tyson and briefly discussed what it would be like to fight 'Iron' Mike.

"All ages, all sizes. Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. Like how is funny is it? Like one great at a time or is that like you can only fight one and then out of the night? Bro he's old old."

Logan Paul is on the back of a huge fight against Floyd Mayweather

Just less than a week ago, Floyd Mayweather made his return to the boxing ring for an exhibition showdown against Logan Paul. The undefeated veteran boxer fought Paul in an eight-round showdown with no winner being decided without the involvement of judges.

That being said, Mayweather could've knocked out Logan Paul for the victory or vice versa, but that wasn't the case either. However, Paul did get a few solid shots at Mayweather and had his moments during the biggest fight of his career so far.

Additionally, viewers seemed to think that at a certain point in the fight, it looked like Floyd Mayweather knocked out Logan Paul but held him up to continue the exhibition.

he did KO paul and then held him up bc they agreed to make it so they “could both win” with floyd being able to claim he actually won and logan being able to say he morally won because he was able to even survive. but floyd did knock him out. pic.twitter.com/YjmWvdfPO9 — Pfizer? I barely know ‘er! (@weedbratton) June 7, 2021

