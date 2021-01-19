"We need to get revenge against Conor McGregor" - Irishman quotes Khabib Nurmagomedov's father in latest jibe

Conor McGregor has yet again brought up Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father Abdulmanap in his latest jibe aimed at the undefeated Russian.

McGregor claimed that though he lost the battle, he won the war at UFC 229 by beating up Khabib's family members inside the octagon following the fight. The former two-division UFC champion claimed that Khabib's father even said, "We need to get revenge against Conor!" after what he did to Khabib's teammates and cousins during the brawl that ensued following UFC 229.

In a recent interview with TSN UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Conor McGregor explained why the rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov is so important to him. He said that his competitive nature continually makes him ponder what would have happened if he was fully focused heading into the fight against Khabib.

McGregor further stated that he emerged as the true winner from the fight between him and Khabib because he beat the latter's family members inside the octagon following the fight. Conor McGregor said that Khabib doesn't want to fight him again because he's afraid, and that's why he's leaving the sport.

"There's a competitive nature in there now and I would like to compete [against Khabib] correct and I know he doesn't want to because he's afraid. Let's be real here. He's walking away from the sport and at the end of the day I smacked his whole family inside that octagon. I finished the fight. he got out of there. He jumped out and looked great but then cowered away when he landed on the ground. His own father said 'we need to take revenge against Conor for the brawl'. That's his own father," said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor has extra motivation for Dustin Poirier rematch

With these statements, Conor McGregor is probably trying to incite Khabib into agreeing for the rematch down the line. According to UFC president Dana White, Nurmagomedov stays retired for now, but if any of the guys competing this weekend in the co-main and main events of UFC 257 puts up a stellar show, he might just return for another fight.

That in itself should be motivation enough for Conor McGregor to go out and run through Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 this Saturday at the Etihad arena in Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi.