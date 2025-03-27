"We need a rematch!" - Fans react after Alex Pereira sheds light on which rounds he thought he won against Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira made his return to the octagon earlier this month as he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, losing the light heavyweight title in the process. While the two sides have publicly agreed to a rematch, many believe 'Poatan' deserved to get his hand raised.

The No.1-ranked light heavyweight recently revealed that he also felt he did enough to win three rounds of the bout. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira was asked if he believes he won the bout after rewatching it, responding, via his translator and coach Plinio Cruz:

"He does, and I do, too. Yes [we believe we won rounds one, three and five]."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on his clash with Magomed Ankalaev below:

Fans shared their reaction to Pereira's comments. @KOofTheDAY claimed that the two need to rematch:

"We need a rematch!"

@DannyH0214 disagreed with 'Poatan's assessment, advising him to get back in the gym:

"Well you didn’t you fucking lost, stop making excuses get tf out of the studio and into the Gym"

@Mikes_Opinionz sided with the former middle and light heavyweight champion:

"So does everyone that watched the fight"

@MaximusReignX suggested that Ankalaev had too much control:

"Pereira’s confidence is wild, but that wasn’t it, champ. Ankalaev controlled too much of that fight. Gotta be real about it. #UFC #MMA"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Alex Pereira responds to Joe Rogan's claim that he was injured and sick ahead of UFC 313

Joe Rogan recently claimed that Alex Pereira entered UFC 313 dealing with a broken hand and norovirus. 'Poatan' responded to the claim during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. MMA Orbit shared his comments on X:

"🚨| Alex Pereira tells @arielhelwani that the hand and sickness issues Joe Rogan revealed Pereira was dealing with at #UFC313 were true but he does not want to talk specifics as he doesn’t want to take away from Magomed Ankalaev’s victory. He says these issues had him contemplating whether to pull out of the fight but he does not regret fighting at #UFC313."

Check out MMA Orbit's post below:

While Pereira was able to stuff all 12 of Ankalaev's takedown attempts, he did not appear to be himself during the bout. 'Poatan' was outstruck in three rounds, landing just 11 significant strikes to his opponent's head.

