"We need a revolution" - Half-Irish UFC light heavyweight ready to make Ireland a better place alongside Conor McGregor

In the wake of the tragic killing of Irish citizen Ashling Murphy by an illegal immigrant, UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker has joined forces with Conor McGregor, echoing the call for substantial changes in Ireland's policies.

The former two-division champion recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the Irish government's response to the incident, highlighting the need for a new approach to immigration and national security.

Taking to his X account, McGregor criticized the lack of action from the government since Murphy's murder, questioning the effectiveness of the current system. 'The Notorious' called for the establishment of a task force to monitor individuals entering and residing in the country, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. He warned that he would not tolerate inaction and urged the government to address the flaws in the existing system promptly.

In a series of posts, Johnny Walker expressed his support for Conor McGregor's stance, emphasizing the need for a revolution in Ireland. The half-Irish UFC light heavyweight voiced his desire to fight for his people and wrote:

"We need a revolution, I’m half Irish ☘️ now I want to fight for my people , we need to give more value to Irish ☘️ then to people that come and don’t contribute to society and morder our people"

Walker further highlighted his commitment to contributing, protecting, and building a better society for the Irish people:

"I’m here to contribute, protect, and help to build a better society, I don’t get no help from government, I pay for all my expenses, doctors , exames , food , transport, I’m independente . I have heard that some come here and get all that and even house 🏡 for free 😱"

Conor McGregor on his UFC comeback date

Conor McGregor intensifies his push for a return to the octagon as frustration mounts over the uncertainty surrounding his next fight. Initially expected to face Michael Chandler in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter this year, the much-anticipated bout was never officially announced, leaving McGregor in a state of limbo.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, McGregor drew parallels between his situation and Alexander Volkanovski's mental struggles. McGregor expressed his yearning to return, saying:

“I’ve been kept from my living for almost three years now. I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said? I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job. It’s beyond frustrating. I just want the date. Give me the date, please. That’s it.”

Check out Conor McGregor's interview below (1:05 mark):