"We need to talk about that" - Brandon Moreno tells Dana White he is still sad about getting cut from the UFC 

Dana White lauded Brandon Moreno for his determination and resilience, which allowed the Mexican to bounce back from being cut by the UFC.

'The Assassin Baby' was let go after consecutive losses to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja. The 28-year-old competed in a bout with Legacy Fighting Alliance before returning to the UFC to face Askar Askarov. Moreno then racked up three consecutive wins against Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga, and Brandon Royval before his series of fights with Deiveson Figueiredo.

During the UFC 270 press conference, The Schmo asked Dana White about Brandon Moreno's incredible journey. Before the UFC president could reply, 'The Assassin Baby' chimed in and said:

"We need to talk about that. I'm so sad."

White then proceeded to praise the Mexican star:

"It's an incredible story. This kid's got heart, determination. He always believed in himself. He knew he was going to be a world champion some day. And now he's sitting up here with the belt in front of him and defending his title on Saturday night. It's an awesome story."

Dan Hardy thinks Brandon Moreno might be in for a long night at UFC 270

While Dan Hardy is rooting for Brandon Moreno in his upcoming title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo, the former UFC fighter believes the Mexican star is in for a stiff test in the co-main event of UFC 270.

During a recent episode of Submission Radio, 'The Outlaw' stated that Figueiredo is finely tuned and hungry in his quest to reclaim 125 lbs gold. Hardy thinks that 'Deus Da Guerra' has benefited from training with Henry Cejudo and could give Moreno a rough night.

"I think [Figueiredo] has got that meanness back, which he had in the first fight. So now he's got the combination of the meanness that we saw in the first fight and the respect he had in the second fight, which allowed the fight to get away from him. And that combination, along with the work he's doing with Henry Cejudo, I have a feeling Figueiredo is going to look like a real killer in this fight. It might be a rough night for Moreno," said Hardy.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will clash for the third time at UFC 270. The first fight ended in a majority draw after Figueiredo lost a point for an illegal groin strike. Moreno won their second encounter with a rear-naked choke to win the flyweight championship.

