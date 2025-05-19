“We're not too big, we're not too small” - Superbon explains why featherweights are the best fighters in the world

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand reigns supreme atop ONE Championship's stacked 155-pound (70kg) weight division.

The Superbon Training Center founder said it's the perfect weight class to wreak havoc.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superbon shares why featherweight is the best division.

The 34-year-old striking icon said:

"In featherweight, it's really hard because we are on top of the weight class. Everyone has power, they are fast, and they have the skillset. Because 70 kilos is the top weight class in the world. Because we are in the middle. We're not too big, we're not too small. So we have everything. We have speed, power, everything that is good and perfect for how a fighter should be"

Today, Superbon is one of the most accomplished athletes in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he continues to reign as the best fighter in his weight class.

However, fans should not have to wait long to see Superbon back in action.

Superbon says strikers in Thailand are growing in global popularity: "We have more fans around the world because ONE Championship"

Superbon is proud to lead the charge for Thai fighters in ONE Championship, and he believes that they are gaining more popularity globally thanks to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Superbon says ONE Championship has taken Muay Thai and kickboxing to new heights.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"Different fighters are getting bigger because of social media, because of the fans. We have more fans around the world because ONE Championship, we get more fans around the world. So we're getting bigger."

Needless to say, Superbon is happy to continue proving himself against the best fighters in the world in ONE.

