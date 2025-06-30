  • home icon
  • "We're bringing back the Circle" - Chatri says cage dynamic will set the stage for 'Reug Reug' vs Anatoly Malykhin rematch

By Ted Razon
Published Jun 30, 2025 08:45 GMT
Chatri (middle) on Reug Reug (L) vs Anatoly Malykhin (R) rematch | Photo by ONE Championship
ONE Championship is all about listening to fans and giving them the matches they seek the most.

That said, the world's largest martial arts organization made sure the larger-than-life behemoths 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and Anatoly Malykhin will have ample space for the upcoming colossal rematch.

'Reug Reug' will put his ONE heavyweight MMA world title on the line for the first time against the same man he dethroned in the co-main event of ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri. This highly-awaited do-over will take place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16.

Another reason to be even more excited for this epic heavyweight showdown is the shift in terrain. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that, unlike the first meeting, which took place inside a ring, the rematch will be contested in the Circle.

The home of martial arts' head honcho shared during the ONE 173 press conference:

"One thing I forgot to mention, this time, we’re bringing back the cage, the Circle, for ONE 173. So with two heavyweights in a cage - it was pretty ugly in a ring, but it’s gonna be a cage this time, so I think somebody’s gonna get a finish."

'Reug Reug' unfazed by Anatoly Malykhin's verbal warfare ahead of ONE 173 rematch

The war of words between two of the deadliest heavyweights in the world has already commenced ahead of ONE 173.

'Reug Reug', for one, has already downplayed Anatoly Malykhin's provocations, claiming it's simply white noise. After all, the Senegalese giant's confidence grew even more after becoming the first fighter to hand the Russian his lone professional loss.

The reigning ONE heavyweight MMA kingpin told ONE:

“This is a fight, you know? It’s normal. I’m ready for everything Anatoly will bring. I know he’s gonna come for me, he’s going to push me, he’s gonna talk rubbish. I know all that.”

Edited by C. Naik
