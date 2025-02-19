“We’re in a different age now” - Aung La N Sang wants to make his ‘last ride’ count with a statement performance at ONE 171

Aung La N Sang is humble enough to admit that his best days as a mixed martial artist are now behind him.

Still, it doesn't mean the former two-division MMA world champion will simply roll over in defeat in his rematch with Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar.

Aung La will look to avenge his previous setback against the undefeated Turkish powerhouse this Thursday inside Lusail Sports Arena.

At 39 years old, the former middleweight and light heavyweight world titleholder knows he's in the final stretches of his decorated career.

The Kill Cliff FC mainstay even recognized that the game is now changing, particularly with the level of talent of the up-and-comers.

'The Burmese Python', however, wants to make every single fight count. He told The Bangkok Post:

"I don’t know. But this is probably my last ride. This is my 20th year fighting and I’ve seen the evolution of fighters. Now we have guys like Shamil who are Olympic wrestlers who can strike, who can do everything. We’re in a different age now."

Erdogan, indeed, comes from the new generation of complete martial artists with a versatile striking and grappling arsenal.

Then again, Aung La N Sang's heart is unlike any other, and we'll see if the Burmese hero can dig deep and get the W at ONE 171.

Watch Nick Atkin's ONE 171 pre-event interviews:

Aung La N Sang wants to beat Shamil Erdogan first before thinking what's next

Aung La N Sang knows the importance of living in the present and not getting ahead of himself.

While 'The Burmese Python' still has dreams of returning to the mountaintop, he'll be putting all of his focus on finding a way to even the score with Shamil Erdogan first.

"[I still want that ONE world title], but we gotta get through Shamil first," he said.

And then we'd make plans after that. We have a big problem ahead of us. But we'll see. Whatever God plans, we'll see wherever it goes."

ONE 171: Qatar will air live on Feb. 20 via watch.onefc.com.

