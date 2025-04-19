“We’re getting the results” - Condition Nutrition’s Pete Miller thankful for getting recognition for the work with ONE athletes

Combat sports nutritionist Pete Miller is proud of what he has been able to accomplish with the elite athletes he is working with. He is also grateful to be appreciated and recognized for it.

The Liverpool native has found himself thrust into the limelight after his nutrition and conditioning work produced a lot of good results for the fighters he is associated with, particularly those from ONE Championship.

Fighters like Jonathan Haggerty, Liam Harrison, Nico Carrillo, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Di Bella as well ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong have sung praises of Miller and credited him for helping them stay in game shape in terms of nutrition and weight management.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Miller shared the sense of fulfillment he has with the appreciation and love he has gotten from his athletes/clients.

"It’s quite proud, because I’m just a normal lad from a normal background from Liverpool, and getting Chatri messaging me saying ‘thank you’ - it’s awesome. I think the big thing is the results. Like, we’re getting the results… The fighters are making weight, and more people are wanting to join us now, which is awesome."

Check out Pete Miller's interview below:

In describing his method, Miller said it is more of a holistic approach for him, involving the athletes themselves and making it enjoyable and fulfilling.

Pete Miller says building trust with athletes is key to what he does

Pete Miller said much of the success he is having can be attributed to the trust he has built with the athletes he is working with. He made this known in the same interview with the South China Morning Post, spotlighting how the belief that fighters give him and vice versa has gone a long way in achieving a seamless relationship and positive results.

He said:

"It’s just keeping things confidential and just having a good relationship with them now, the likes of Jon [Haggerty], Nico [Carrillo], and Liam [Harrison]. They all know that I work with them all, and they trust me. It’s a pretty unique scenario."

