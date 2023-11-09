"We’re going to exchange information about how the divorces are going" - Jessica Andrade confirms split with wife ahead of Mackenzie Dern fight

Jessica Andrade recently weighed in on her next fight against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295 and seemingly confirmed that she's legally separating from her wife after several years of being together.

Andrade and Dern will face off in the octagon this weekend in a strawweight contest in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both contenders will have notably gone through divorce proceedings this year, with Dern announcing her split with pro-surfer Wesley Santos earlier this year.

Jessica Andrade has been married to her longtime partner Fernanda Gomes, who also corners the former strawweight champion, for several years. The couple tied the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas, and Andrade has credited Gomes for being a source of support numerous times over the years.

At the UFC 295 media day presser, Andrade was asked about Dern's comments about both fighters taking their stress out on each other during the fight. Confirming that she's indeed going through a divorce, the Brazilian replied:

"She's going through that, I'm going through it as well... We're going to go in there and let our demons out... I actually have gone through what she's gone through even longer because my divorce started earlier than hers... When the fight is over, we're going to exchange information about how our divorces are going."

Expand Tweet

Jessica Andrade analyzes Mackenzie Dern's fighting style ahead of UFC 295 showdown

Jessica Andrade knows she has a tough test ahead of her at UFC 295 this weekend. The former strawweight champion is arguably facing her harshest career phase and is on a three-fight losing slide. 'Bate Estaca' was finished in all of her last three outings. Erin Blachfield and Tatiana Suarez secured second-round submissions against her, while Yan Xiaonan knocked her out in the first round.

Given her dismal run of form, Andrade will undoubtedly be looking to stop the skid and will use her losses as motivation. However, Mackenzie Dern will not prove to be an easy opponent. She's coming off a unanimous decision win over Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73 in May and is 3-2 in her last five outings.

In the recent UFC 295 media day presser, Jessica Andrade broke down Mackenzie Dern's fighting style and stated that she's happy to be matched up against her fellow compatriot finally. She said:

"I think it’s a fight that should’ve happened in the past, but it’s finally happening. As far as style, she’s definitely got an edge in the jiu-jitsu and her ground game, but as far as stand-up game, she’s gotten better in striking, but I don’t think she’s at my level. I’m at a very high level of striking. I got that style against her."

Catch Andrade's comments below (5:00):