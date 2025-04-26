"We’re going to put on another war" - Dustin Poirier announces retirement trilogy bout vs Max Holloway for BMF title at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier has officially announced that his final UFC fight will be the trilogy clash against Max Holloway for the BMF title at UFC 318 on July 19 in New Orleans. It’s a storybook sendoff for the Louisiana native, headlining in his hometown with one of the sport’s most beloved rivals across the cage.

The pair first met in 2012 when Holloway made his UFC debut. Poirier submitted him in the first round with a triangle armbar. Seven years later, they met again at UFC 236 for the interim lightweight title. Holloway, the then featherweight champ, moved up in weight but was outgunned across five brutal rounds. Poirier took the unanimous decision and earned a shot for the undisputed title against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Now, over a decade since their first clash, the pair will lock horns again for the symbolic BMF title. Previewing the clash on The Pat McAfee Show, Poirier said:

"There’s not a better guy I could think to fight in my retirement fight. He’s a legend, former [undisputed] champion, current BMF champion, so we’re going to put on another war."

Before the loss against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, Holloway took on Gaethje for the BMF title at UFC 300. Holloway scripted the win with a buzzer-beating right hand. Despite being ahead on the scorecards, Holloway invited the wild exchange and got the better of it in what has since been labeled as one of the greatest moments of UFC history.

Dustin Poirier wanted Ilia Topuria or Justin Gaethje for retirement bout

Dustin Poirier will close out his career at UFC 318 in a trilogy fight against Max Holloway for the BMF title. However, that matchup wasn’t his preferred choice.

Poirier has already defeated Holloway twice, including a gritty five-round war for interim gold in 2019. After falling short against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Poirier had his sights set on either Justin Gaethje or Ilia Topuria.

Speaking about his preferences in an interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier said:

“I was asking Hunter [Campbell] for Gaethje, because we’re 1-1 I wanted to close out that trilogy. For some reason they really wanted this fight. That’s cool because I respect [Max] for my last fight...When [Ilia] said he was going to 155, I texted the UFC and said ‘Hey, let me know what’s going on with this guy. ’ But they never entertained it, they told me it’s not happening and they wanted Max.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

