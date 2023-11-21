“We're gonna f**k them up” - Jorge Masvidal picks Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim champ in 3-man team to fight alien invasion

Back in April, Jorge Masvidal bid farewell to the sport that brought him fame and fortune. However, he remains a popular name in MMA and is frequently interviewed, including by Nina-Marie Daniele, to whom he name-dropped Khabib Nurmagomedov, Yoel Romero, and Dustin Poirier recently.

A snippet of the interview was shared on X, showing Daniele asking Masvidal which three fighters he'd select to help him fight off an alien invasion.

Jorge Masvidal selected fellow Cuban mixed martial artist Yoel Romero, his teammate and close friend Dustin Poirier, and undefeated legend Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"Just because he's one of the nastiest athletes I've ever met in my lifetime and I've met them all, I'm going to say Yoel Romero. You get that guy at 24 years old, holy smoke!"

When reminded that he has to select others, Jorge Masvidal mentioned 'The Eagle':

"Yoel's like a good grappler. 'Cause I'll be the striker of the group, you know. Just to like, switch it up, Khabib, man, because he has that style that maybe the aliens are crazy good strikers, maybe they don't like that grappling style."

Finally, 'Gamebred' added former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier:

"Oh... Dustin Poirier, because he's going to lay people out. Even if those aliens are good at standup, we're gonna f**k them up."

It isn't the first time that Masvidal has spoken highly of Poirier, having even once referred to him as a smart brawler and a fitting holder of the 'BMF' championship, which 'The Diamond' ultimately failed to capture after getting knocked out by Justin Gaethje.

Jorge Masvidal's historic 2019 run

Despite becoming an overnight sensation, most of Jorge Masvidal's career is unknown to the general fanbase.

What most fans are aware of was his stellar 2019 run and the losses that followed. After a two-fight losing streak in 2017, 'Gamebred' went on a two-year sabbatical before returning with a vengeance.

He started his 2019 campaign by knocking out Darren Till in front of the Liverpool native's own compatriots. Till was, at the time, a welterweight title challenger coming off his first career loss. 'Gamebred' then followed that up by handing Ben Askren his first-ever professional MMA loss by knocking him out in record-breaking time.

Then, he capped off the year by TKO'ing Nate Diaz to become the first 'BMF' champion in history, which remains the only championship honor in a major organization in Masvidal's career.