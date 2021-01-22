"We're gonna witness something special" - John Kavanagh raring to go after Conor McGregor makes championship weight

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has expressed his longing to watch how the main event at UFC 257 will unfold. According to the coach, the headliner, featuring Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, is set to be an enthralling experience for the fans.

Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have made weight for their bout at UFC 257. The Notorious One made 'championship weight' at 155 pounds. Meanwhile, the Diamond tipped the scale at 156 pounds.

Coach Kavanagh believes that the two athletes are in their prime at the moment. He seemed exhilarated as he described his excitement for the upcoming fight on Twitter.

2 elite fighters on weight and healthy in their prime ready to go. We're gonna witness something special. The painting is complete, the unveiling will be nothing short of spectacular. Combat sports at its absolute best. Lets go!! #UFC257 https://t.co/ENPau6XUn1 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 22, 2021

Why is the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier going to be any different from their first meeting in the octagon?

Conor McGregor's last appearance in the octagon was at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone. McGregor's coaches have said that he has not halted his training since then and is in terrific shape for his upcoming bout against Dustin Poirier.

It was at UFC 178 when Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor faced each other for the first time. On January 23, after almost half a decade, these two fighters will battle each other in the octagon once again. In their first encounter, Conor McGregor was able to secure a spectacular knockout victory over Dustin Poirier.

However, both the fighters are said to have changed a lot since their initial meeting. Also, the rematch will take place in the lightweight division, unlike the previous bout which was at featherweight. According to UFC commentator Dan Hardy, Dustin Poirier will be able to surprise the odds makers if he does not play into the Irishman's game.

"Poirier has got to use his footwork. He's got to be on his toes. He's got to cut into McGregor's lead leg (with kicks) and not engage. He's got to see McGregor as a faceless opponent. Poirier can't get drawn into the emotional side of it because then he's going to want to throw hands," considered Hardy. "If he can be strategic and land one or two calf kicks, that can really change McGregor's game. That not only is going to buy him time in the first few minutes, but it will also slow McGregor down, take his mobility away, and take away a lot of the power from his left hand. Then, that's when Poirier can start to put the foot on the gas and start to diversify and attack a bit. And I wouldn't be surprised if he forces McGregor to grapple. I think the physical presence of McGregor is going to be a factor, though."

Whether the Notorious One will be able to repeat history or whether the Diamond will avenge his loss remains to be seen. All these questions will be answered come January 23.