  • "We’re looking at the new face of the UFC" - Fans react to announcement of new reality series on Ilia Topuria

"We’re looking at the new face of the UFC" - Fans react to announcement of new reality series on Ilia Topuria

By Subham
Modified Jun 30, 2025 17:33 GMT
Fans have reacted to the announcement of new reality series on Ilia Topuria.
Fans have reacted to the announcement of new reality series on Ilia Topuria. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Fans have responded after hearing the news that newly minted UFC lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria is getting a reality series on HBO Max soon.

Max España on Instagram was the first to announce the reality series. The page also posted a little promotional video that highlights Topuria's life, career, and ascent to fame. The post was captioned:

"Behind every victory, there is a sacrifice that you had not seen until now. #LosTopuria, premiering soon. #Max" [translated]

Check out the original post below:

Fans reacted to this announcement. A user on X wrote:

"We're looking at the new face of the UFC"
Another commented:

"This guy is a superstar now"

Few others wrote:

"I cant wait for Islam to break this man"
"Dude is everywhere"
"The desperation to find a new Conor is hilarious 😂"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Ilia Topuria is uncertain about Islam Makhachev fight

After knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 and grabbing the vacant 155-pound strap, Ilia Topuria now has his crosshairs on longtime rival Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria is still interested in fighting former champion Islam Makhachev. But based on his discussions with the UFC thus far, 'El Matador' believes that a bout with the P4P king is unlikely to occur anytime soon or at all. He told ESPN MMA:

"Realistically, from all the conversations I had with the UFC and how the situation has been involved during the whole process, I don't think that fight is going to happen. I will be surprised if I get the call and they're gonna tell me, like, I want to fight against Islam, which I would love to do. No problem!"
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (7:16):

youtube-cover

Topuria plans to fight again this year and defend his lightweight strap for the first time. Meanwhile, Makhachev will also be making his welterweight debut against champion Jack Della Maddalena later this year.

Edited by Subham
