"We're trying to do this now" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues working on improving finishing ability

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is committed to delivering even more spectacular performances following her devastating third-round knockout victory over Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday.

The 27-year-old Brazilian retained her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title with a picture-perfect left hook that dropped the Swedish challenger at 59 seconds of the third round inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on July 11.

Her head coach, Leo Elias, emphasized the champion's dedication to continuous improvement when speaking to seasoned martial arts reporter Nick Atkin during the post-fight interview.

"She's really happy. The thing she wants to show everyone is that every time she's on the ring, she can show a better performance. And we're trying to do this now, and we keep doing this now," the Brazilian told Nick Atkin.

"Like we said before in the interview, we want to try to make more finishes now, and we're doing this now."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' commitment to enhancing her finishing ability has already yielded impressive results, as evidenced by her back-to-back highlight-reel knockouts in 2025.

Before her stinging finish of Persson, the Brazilian striking wizard wrapped up her third world title defense with a fourth-round TKO win over Marie McManamon.

Fresh off another victorious outing inside the Thai capital and another statement that would undeniably cement her reputation as one of the promotion's most dangerous strikers, Rodrigues is determined to continue raising the bar with each appearance inside the Circle.

Stamp Fairtex says Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is the gold standard for Muay Thai

Weeks before her latest world title outing, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' former opponent, Stamp Fairtex, sang praise for the Brazilian's remarkable rise in ONE Championship.

"Allycia can fight with anyone. Even a fight against Phetjeeja is a really good fight. She's good."

Rodrigues overcame the Fairtex Training Center superstar in her debut in August 2020 by way of majority decision to lay her hands on the atomweight Muay Thai crown that has remained in her possession ever since.

