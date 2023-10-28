"We’re working on it” - Manny Pacquiao drops bombshell about facing Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in December

Manny Pacquiao has dropped a bombshell statement about a potential exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather which could take place in December.

Pacquiao and Mayweather famously went to war in 2015 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, USA, in what was regarded as the biggest fight of the 21st century.

The pair battled it out for all 12 rounds, with Floyd Mayweather being declared the winner via unanimous decision. But Manny Pacquiao was deemed past his prime by fans, and despite the hype around the fight, many felt it happened several years too late.

It appears that the pair may have the chance to face-off inside the squared circle for a second time, following Pacquiao's recent statement.

'PacMan' is currently in attendance for this weekend's crossover clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, in Saudi Arabia.

Pacquiao was interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he was asked to share his plans for the future, and if those plans possibly included a fight. He said this:

"I have an exhibition match this coming December... in Japan. We're working on it, the opponent. We're working with [Floyd] Mayweather."

Watch the video below from 0:15:

Manny Pacquiao responds to Conor McGregor's call out

Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor have once again gone back-and-forth online following a recent attack from 'The Notorious'.

The pair have shared animosity for several years, stemming from the fallout of a potential fight between the two combat sports legends in 2021. The fight appeared likely, but negotiations between Paradigm Sports - McGregor's management team - and 'PacMan' turned sour, leading to the bout being scrapped.

The pair have fired shots at one another on several occasions since, with Conor McGregor most recently taking aim at Pacquiao on X (formerly Twitter).

Pacquiao lost a court case against Paradigm Sports several months ago, and McGregor took to X to send a rather threatening voice note to 'PacMan' saying this:

"Where’s my $8 million from that court case, Manny Pacquiao? You owe me $8 million, Manny... Are you stupid, Manny?... I’ll kick you in the head, in the neck, the inside leg, and take you off your feet and drag you by your ankle across the stage. And what then? I had Floyd bent over and could've done anything to him and should've done, should've showed the world."

Pacquiao was informed of McGregor's recent jibe whilst in Saudi Arabia for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

'PacMan' said this:

"Oh, he's not active anymore."

Expand Tweet