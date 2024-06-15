“We are really excited to be reopening” - Christian Lee on running Prodigy Training Center, named after late sister

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee has hinted he is slowly getting back into fight shape, after teasing his return to action last week.

The 25-year-old double champ was in Bangkok, Thailand to corner younger brother Adrian at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. Lee has taken up head coaching duties for his father, Ken Lee, who retired in late 2022 following the tragic death of Victoria Lee.

The family gym in Hawaii, United MMA, has now been rebranded into Prodigy Training Center, after Victoria's namesake. Christian Lee mans the facilities and says they are reopening their doors to patrons.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Lee detailed the gym's reopening.

'The Warrior' said:

"Around two years ago, we closed the gym down, and since then, we decided to reopen. You know, we talked about – my wife, my brother and I – we talked about wanting to go back into the community to help people, and we do that by teaching martial arts. So, we felt it was the time to go back and open our gym again, and we left United MMA behind, we are reopening as Prodigy Training Center, and of course the name Prodigy came from my [late] sister. So yeah, we are really excited to be reopening. We start classes officially the day after we come back from my brother’s fight, so I’m excited to get that going."

Christian Lee eyes ONE Champonship's U.S. shows for return: "I would like to be back in action soon"

Fans could potentially see Christian Lee back in action as early as September. 'The Warrior' says he is interested in joining the stacked card for ONE 168 at the Ball Arena, and he would not mind defending either of his belts.

Lee told Sportskeeda:

"I would like to be back in action soon. I heard they’re putting on a show in Denver, September, so I’d love to try to get on that card and defend one of my belts."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Christian Lee's next fight.