"We have to respect Dricus du Plessis" - Daniel Cormier issues brutal reality check to Islam Makhachev over middleweight aspirations 

Daniel Cormier recently offered his opinion on a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Dricus du Plessis fight in the middleweight division. The reigning lightweight champion is coming off an impressive win against Renato Moicano at UFC 311. He has expressed his wish to move to another division and fight for the belt.

After Makhachev's record-breaking title defense against Moicano, there was a lot of speculation about him going to the middleweight division and fighting its champion, du Plessis. He also asserted his capabilities of challenging 'Stillknocks' at 185 pounds.

Cormier weighed in on the prospects of the match-up between the pair and acknowledged du Plessis based on his past victims. He also highlighted the variation in size and weight between the duo in his observation. During an episode of 3 Rounds on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"I know it may not look as appealing to some as they want their world champion to look but, we just watched him submit Israel Adesanya. We just watched him break him down over the course of three rounds and get him to a point where Izzy got submitted... We've seen him beat Sean Strickland, we've seen him finish Robert Whittaker, at some point we have to respect Dricus du Plessis."

'DC' further offered his take on Makhachev's aspirations to face du Plessis:

"I don't know that Islam would understand how hard it would be to fight a guy of that size. I think this guy might weigh 220 when he's not making weight. You know many people talk about the amount of weight that the Russians cut and Islam cuts weight to make 155 but I don't know even on his heaviest days, he weighs a 185."

Dricus du Plessis responds to reports of Alex Pereira being in Sean Strickland's corner at UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis faced Sean Strickland in their first meeting at UFC 297 in January last year. He won the bout by a split decision and walked away with the belt. 'Stillknocks' then beat Israel Adesanya in his first title defense at UFC 305 in August.

The South African is scheduled to lock horns with Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312 next weekend. It was reported that Strickland's former rival turned friend, Alex Pereira will be in his corner.

Championship Rounds posted a video on X in which combat sports journalist Shakiel Mahjouri is seen asking du Plessis about the news. In response, 'Stillknocks' said:

"He was in the corner in the first fight too. I mean they don't even speak the same language. It doesn't really make much of a difference whether he is in the corner or not. Strickland can barely understand his own coach who’s also American. How’s he gonna understand Alex Pereira."

