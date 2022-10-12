"We saw Floyd get beat by Logan" - Chael Sonnen curious to see "much bigger man" Nate Diaz fight Floyd Mayweather after rumors surface of possible RIZIN booking

Chael Sonnen is intrigued by the idea of a boxing showdown between Nate Diaz and Floyd Mayweather. Sonnen is excited about the outcome of Mayweather taking on a much bigger fighter in Diaz, as he believes 'Money' lost to Logan Paul.

Mayweather and Paul went the distance of eight rounds in an exhibition match last year, with no declared winner. However, Sonnen noted that according to common consensus, Paul won the fight by managing to go the distance against the former multiple-time world champion. 'The American Gangster' said on his YouTube channel:

"There is something on Floyd taking on a much bigger man who knows how to do it. Particularly after we saw Floyd get beat by Logan. When Floyd lost to Logan, he's a big guy, he's a tough guy, but he's an inexperienced guy. And we saw that his size matters. Size matters to some degree. When I talk about he lost, Floyd and Logan agreed that if it goes the distance, Logan wins. It went the distance."

Sonnen's comments come in the aftermath of rumors surfacing about a potential RIZIN booking between Nate Diaz and Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather's cousin claims 'Money' allowed Logan Paul to go the distance

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against Logan Paul was considered damaging to the integrity of boxing as 'Money' failed to finish the YouTuber over eight rounds. Although Mayweather was dominant for the most part, Paul did manage to land an occasional shot now an then.

However, 'Maverick' mostly chose to clinch and slow down the action, at one point appearing to lean on Mayweather to maintain his footing. However, Paul considers himself the winner by merely surviving eight rounds against the legend.

Interestingly, Floyd Mayweather's cousin Dejuan Blake, who has been a part of his entourage since 2002, claims that 'Money' allowed Paul to go the distance. According to Blake, Mayweather did not want to hurt the YouTuber so badly that he would not be unable to talk to his family. Blake said in an interview with The Sun:

"Once again, it's an exhibition, like Floyd said, he's not a boxer, why would he want him to get hurt and not be able to go home and talk to his family. One punch could change the game, why would he want to hurt him like that? A lot of people said, 'You should knock him out for all the s*** he's talking'. But at the end of the day, Floyd loves the sport that he's been involved in, but he also hates what comes with the damage that comes after the sport is over."

