"We haven't seen a heavyweight like this" - Daniel Cormier reacts to Ciryl Gane demolishing Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

'Bon Gamin' Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 to win the interim heavyweight title. Former heavyweight champion and UFC analyst Daniel Cormier commended Gane for his spectacular performance. He also provided his take on the now-inevitable unification fight between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou. DC wrote:

"He [Ciryl Gane] is a real problem! I’m super excited about the unification fight! If I am team @francis_ngannou I’m game plan meeting right now! We haven’t seen a heavyweight like this with these abilities!"

Ciryl Gane put on a masterclass against a dangerous opponent in Derrick Lewis

Ciryl Gane put his Muay Thai to use yet again in a brilliant manner to keep the powerful striker in Derrick Lews at a distance. Just as he said he would do, Ciryl Gane moved in and out, touching Lewis' lead leg up time and again.

'The Black Beast' had moments of his own, but Ciryl Gane was quick to re-establish control. He mixed up his striking, landing swift, stiff blows and kicks. The expertise with which he controlled the distance and mixed his striking allowed him to contain Derrick Lewis completely. Throughout the fight, Ciryl Gane landed 98 significant strikes while Derrick Lewis could only manage to land 16.

In the third round, the damage to Lewis' leg gradually built up, and Ciryl Gane capitalized on the opportunity by smashing the leg with kicks. The damage made Lewis stagger, and Gane proceeded to finish the fight via strikes.

Derrick Lewis held his own through the first flurry by Gane. However, he fell to the ground the second time around, and Gane blasted away with ground-and-pound strikes to win the fight via TKO towards the end of round three.

Francis Ngannou congratulates Ciryl Gane for his performance

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou took to Twitter to congratulate now-interim title holder Ciryl Gane for his performance.

"Impressive performance from Gane! He's now a legit contender. See you soon boy. When you know you know. #ufc265"

The fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane promises to be a barn-burner. The level of striking Ciryl Gane brings along will match brilliantly with the dynamic powerhouse of a striker in Francis Ngannou.

Do you think Ciryl Gane will be able to unify the title with a win over 'The Predator'? Cast your predictions in the comments!

Edited by Avinash Tewari