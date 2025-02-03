“We speak MMA” – Sean Strickland’s coach gets honest about how Alex Pereira would benefit ‘Tarzan’s’ corner at UFC 312 despite language barrier 

Sean Strickland's coach Eric Nicksick has shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira being in Sean Strickland's corner for UFC 312. Nicksick recently sat down for an interview with Mike Heck for MMA Fighting and spoke about Pereira's role in Strickland's training camp.

Upon being asked about the need to have Pereira as part of Strickland's corner team, Nicksick shared that the languge barrier was not an issue and the two individuals had trained together in the past.

The MMA coach described Pereira as a useful 'resource' and shared how 'Poatan' could help Strickland with his warm-up before the fight.

"These are two guys that really trust one another, you know. Sean went out there to help him get ready for Khalil Rountree [Jr.]... I see some people thinking like it's a publicity thing. It's more about the comfortability in your corner and not only that, [it's also about] what Alex is gonna bring to the locker room. Sean warms up very, very hard. Sean basically fights in the back to get his eyes and his rhythm and his timing on point. Who better to be back there to help you warm up than Alex freaking Pereira, right? That guy's gonna help... We speak MMA. There's enough for him to be able to say to help and be a resource for us."

What happened in the fight between Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland?

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland currently share a friendly relationship but the two have locked horns inside the octagon in the past. They went toe-to-toe at UFC 276, which took place in July 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The bout was a short-lived affair as Pereira scored a brutal knockout victory in the opening round of the fight.

