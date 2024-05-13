“We are taking it to the next level” - BJJ legend ‘Cobrinha’ Charles pushes Mikey Musumeci to his limits ahead of ONE 167

Mikey Musumeci isn't taking it easy on his training camp for ONE 167.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is being put through the wringer in his training camp under Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles in Los Angeles.

Musumeci enlisted the help of 'Cobrinha' ahead of his grudge match against old tormentor Gabriel Sousa on June 7 at Impact Arena, and the 12-time BJJ world champion made sure 'Darth Rigatoni' was at his best heading into Bangkok.

"Only great vibes and we are taking it to the next level," wrote 'Cobrinha' on Instagram.

Mikey Musumeci, who has five BJJ world titles before signing with ONE Championship, is already considered one of his generation's greatest BJJ artists yet feels far from his best self.

While training under 'Cobrinha', Musumeci also rolls with IBJJF world champion Kennedy Maciel and BJJ veteran Laercio Fernandes.

Musumeci also worked on his wrestling with Paris Olympics-bound Roman Bravo Young.

Making sure all bases are covered, Musumeci recently linked up with his mentor and MMA great Gilbert Burns.

The UFC star was the man who awarded Musumeci his BJJ black belt, and the two stars have remained close since.

Gabriel Sousa fired up ahead of rematch against Mikey Musumeci at ONE debut

Mikey Musumeci isn't the only one hyped for ONE 167.

Gabriel Sousa is ready to bring his talents to the world's biggest stage, and he couldn't have asked for a better ONE Championship debut.

The multi-time BJJ champion will face Musumeci in a bantamweight submission grappling match in Bangkok, and he's ready to bring the fight to 'Darth Rigatoni'.

"Thank you Mikey for taking the match, [and] moving up a weight class to make it happen. I have a lot of respect [for you] and of course ONE for giving me an opportunity to be part of the show."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.