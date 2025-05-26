“We told him to use more kicks” - Superbon breaks down Nong-O’s adjustments to weather the storm vs Kongthoranee

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon can't stop raving about his close friend, former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama's explosive performance at ONE Fight Night 31 just a few weeks ago.

Nong-O delivered a vintage showing, defeating No. 4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via unanimous decision. Superbon was in Nong-O's corner, which was vocal and very much alive in between rounds.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superbon talked about what went on in Nong-O's corner during the fight.

He said:

"We think like we won the first round and the second round, we lost, because he was nearly knocked now, but he did really good in the second round. So he doesn't get knocked down. So the point will be 10-9, not 10-8. So the last round will be the winner. It was going to be the winner. So we told him like to use more kicks, not get close to get punched, so that was the plan to win."

The end was a fantastic result for the Hama Muay Thai representative, who now debuts in the flyweight Muay Thai top five, taking Kongthoranee's previously owned no.3 ranking.

Superbon on his work at Superbon Training Camp: "I want to make everyone good and get better"

Nong-O Hama isn't the only fighter Superbon is helping at Superbon Training Camp. The featherweight kickboxing king is also responsible for taking care of the next generation of Thai fighters.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I want to make everyone good and get better. Like all the fighters, they're gonna get better because of the program that we set up, and then the technique, and then the experience that I have. I'm gonna look up and teach, like, tell him when I don't have a fight, I don't have training, I'll be here teaching them, and then look after the customers, like everyone that's new at my gym."

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

