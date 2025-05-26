“We told him to use more kicks” - Superbon breaks down Nong-O’s adjustments to weather the storm vs Kongthoranee

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon can't stop raving about his close friend, former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama's explosive performance at ONE Fight Night 31 just a few weeks ago.
Nong-O delivered a vintage showing, defeating No. 4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via unanimous decision. Superbon was in Nong-O's corner, which was vocal and very much alive in between rounds.
Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superbon talked about what went on in Nong-O's corner during the fight.
He said:
"We think like we won the first round and the second round, we lost, because he was nearly knocked now, but he did really good in the second round. So he doesn't get knocked down. So the point will be 10-9, not 10-8. So the last round will be the winner. It was going to be the winner. So we told him like to use more kicks, not get close to get punched, so that was the plan to win."
The end was a fantastic result for the Hama Muay Thai representative, who now debuts in the flyweight Muay Thai top five, taking Kongthoranee's previously owned no.3 ranking.
Superbon on his work at Superbon Training Camp: "I want to make everyone good and get better"
Nong-O Hama isn't the only fighter Superbon is helping at Superbon Training Camp. The featherweight kickboxing king is also responsible for taking care of the next generation of Thai fighters.
He told Sportskeeda MMA:
"I want to make everyone good and get better. Like all the fighters, they're gonna get better because of the program that we set up, and then the technique, and then the experience that I have. I'm gonna look up and teach, like, tell him when I don't have a fight, I don't have training, I'll be here teaching them, and then look after the customers, like everyone that's new at my gym."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superbon's next fight.