“We have to train someday” - MMA legend Jon Jones plans to link up with former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon

ONE Championship has continuously showcased the very best fighters that the world has ever seen, and Superbon Singha Mawynn is one such competitor.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has fought against the cream of crop for much of his career and boasts victories over the likes of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Marat Grigorian.

His biggest win came in October 2021, when he knocked out Italian kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan with a meteoric head kick that sent him crashing to the mat.

Recently though, the Thai megastar took some time out of his busy training schedule to welcome one of combat sports’ biggest stars in the form of Jon Jones.

During Jones’ visit to 'The Land of Smiles' for a seminar, ‘Bones’ and Superbon shared a light-hearted sparring session, with the Thai star sharing a photo of them on Instagram:

“Big fan brother @jonnybones It‘s an honor to meet you.”

Jones returned the favor in the comments section:

“Brother, thank you so much for coming out and showing support while I was in your backyard. Means the world. Looking forward to kicking it again. We have to train some day."

Superbon to have trilogy bout on April 5

The Thai star will get to showcase his famed kickboxing skills once more on the world stage as he meets Marat Grigorian for a third time in their careers. The pair will throw down again at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

Both men have one win over the other, and with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line, Superbon will surely be out for blood inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

