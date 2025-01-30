"We tried to kill each other" - Joe Rogan discusses his best sparring session and evolution of training from past to present

Joe Rogan recently hosted a Canadian professor Gad Saad on his widely watched podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. They discussed a wide array of things during their conversation. Rogan eventually reflected on his sparring sessions and the evolution of his training from the past to the present.

Besides being a famous comedian and a podcast host, Rogan is known for his engagement with the UFC as its color commentator. He has been immersed in combat sports from a tender age. Rogan has trained in karate and taekwondo and won the U.S. Open Championship taekwondo tournament in the lightweight category. The 57-year-old UFC commentator also competed as an amateur kickboxing before retiring.

Rogan reflected on his sparring sessions and how his training has changed after Saad expressed his reluctance to spar with him during their discussion about Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul:

Trending

"The thing about doing that with someone who is gonna be nice to you is that you can actually learn how to do it because, you don't worry about getting hit. So, like the best sparring that I ever got ever was when I learned to spar with people who had the same intentions with me, just getting better and we're not trying to kill each other."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan continued:

"My early days of sparring, when I was a young man, I trained at a very hard gym and in kickboxing we tried to kill each other. So, there was wars in the gym everyday you were fighting whenever you sparred you were essentially fighting, you weren't pulling punches, you were hitting each other hard as hard as you could."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on his training below (1:15:09):

Jiri Prochazka reflects on his improvement in UFC since his first fight in the promotion in Joe Rogan's podcast

Jiri Prochazka is currently the second-ranked contender, alongside being a former UFC light-heavyweight champion. He joined the promotion in 2020 and two fights later, landed a title shot against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. He won the title by beating Teixeira via a fifth-round submission and later vacated the belt due to an injury.

The 32-year-old returned to challenge the reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira twice in a losing cause. He bounced back and defeated the former champion Jamahal Hill by a third-round TKO at UFC 311.

Appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast, Prochazka was asked if he has improved since his first fight in the company against Volkan Oezdemir as he produced a "spectacular" performance against Hill in his most recent fight. The Czech fighter replied:

"Right now I can say yes. Because, with Volkan Oezdemir there was just pure raw power and aggression but nost so refined. You can see in that fight man there was just pure chaos man I was too much self confident."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's response to Joe Rogan on his improvement in UFC below (41:16):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.