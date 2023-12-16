"We’ve already got some big offers in place” - Eddie Hearn sheds light on Devin Haney vs. Gervonta Davis as well as DM exchange with ‘Tank’

Devin Haney's promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently shed light on a potential fight with Gervonta Davis, as well as his recent DM exchange with 'Tank'.

Last weekend, Haney defeated Regis Prograis to become the new WBC super lightweight champion, and his dominant performance has led to talks of potential clashes with Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Conor Benn.

Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing, was recently interviewed by Boxing King Media, where he elaborated on a DM exchange with 'Tank', which the boxer released to the public earlier today.

He also shed light on the potential for Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis to meet in the squared circle. Eddie Hearn said this:

"I spoke to Bill Haney, and we've already got some big offers in place for Haney against 'Tank'. And I just wanted to see if there was a chance to discuss that fight [with Davis]. He said no, there was a few other bits that he said that he decided not to post those bits. I don't post people's DMs..."

He continued:

"The reason I approached Gervonta Davis is that I want to make him a massive offer for the Devin Haney fight. But if he's not interested in the fight, or doesn't want to discuss it, I just went back to Bill and said, 'This was his response.' I think they're frustrated as well. Talk is talk, but it would be good to have an honest conversation behind closed doors."

Watch the video below from 1:50:

Devin Haney and Conor Benn both call for a clash potentially at welterweight, says Eddie Hearn

Devin Haney recently won the WBC super lightweight (140 pounds) title after a record-breaking performance against Regis Prograis.

Following the collapse of Conor Benn's clash with Chris Eubank Jr., both 'The Destroyer' and 'The Dream' have contacted their promoter, Eddie Hearn, about facing each other.

Benn currently competes at welterweight (147 pounds), a division above Haney. But Hearn recently shared his confidence that 'The Dream' would be even stronger at welterweight than at super lightweight.

During a recent interview with Matchroom Boxing, Hearn elaborated on Haney and Benn's respective callouts, saying this:

"Conor Benn messaged me and says, 'I want Haney.' I mean, Conor Benn wants to fight everybody. Devin Haney messaged me and was like, 'Give me Benn.' I'm like, where has this come from? Haney wants to move to 147, we're in talks now with Haney against Conor Benn."

Watch the video below from 7:55: