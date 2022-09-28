"We've been developing this thing for a couple of years" - Dana White shows Tucker Carlson UFC exercise machine to help fighters train without needing someone to hold pads

Dana White recently revealed an exercise machine that has been in the works for a couple of years now. Tucker Carlson recently visited the UFC's headquarters regarding a FOX News documentary on White and his company. Apart from various artifacts in his office, the UFC president also showed Carlson a machine that will seemingly help fighters train without needing anyone to hold pads.

The machine has pads for punches, kicks, and even mid-section knees with a screen at the center. As per White, when developed, the machine will have someone on the screen to guide fighters through the pad workout. The 53-year-old told Carlson:

"So that's something we've been working on and developing. So you know, when you workout in the sport [demonstrates punches], you gotta get somebody to hold the pads for you. So we're trying to figure out a way where these guys don't need somebody to hold the pads. And you put on a guy in here [on the screen] telling you what to throw and what to do, kind of a workout. We've been developing this thing for a couple of years."

When asked about his progress so far, White said:

"It's coming together."

Watch the machine at 2:11 mark of the video below:

Dana White feels thirty-five again, shortly after being marked for death in ten years

Dana White recently shared how he was given a decade to live based off DNA analysis. Gary Brecka of 10X Health System gave the UFC president 10.4 years to live unless he brought in significant lifestyle changes. The 53-year-old said on The Action Junkeez podcast:

"He ends up coming out, he sits down for three and a half hours and goes through my blood work. I'm all f***ed up. Everything that can be bad can be possibly bad. He gave me 10.4 years to live."

White was introduced to a ten-week plan which, according to the UFC head honcho, has benifitted him greatly. The 53-year-old claims to have shed 30lbs during the timespan and also feels a lot younger:

"I did everything he said to the letter and I lost 30lbs. Everything is gone in ten f**king weeks, I have been working with doctors for ten years and they haven't been able to do anything. This guy is incredible and he can literally change your life."

Watch Dana White's appearance on The Action Junkeez Podcast below:

