“We’ve done everything we can” - Kevin Belingon confident Eduard Folayang will secure victory in last dance with Shinya Aoki

Filipino bantamweight fighter Kevin Belingon likes the chances of Lions Nation MMA teammate Eduard Folayang winning his fourth and final match against Japanese rival Shinya Aoki this week.

'Landslide' is to battle 'Tobikan Judan' for the last time at ONE 172: Takeru and Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. He is out to level their head-to-head matchup in ONE Championship at two wins apiece.

In a report that came out on the Manila Standard, Belingon, the former bantamweight MMA world champion, shared they in their team helped prepare 'Landslide' the best way they can and are confident of it bearing good results come fight night.

'The Silencer' said:

“That was a great training camp. All I can say is we’ve done everything we can in our camp, and kuya Eduard has put everything into this camp to make sure he comes out prepared.”

He added:

“Just basing it on how I’ve seen kuya Eduard work in the camp and all the preparations we did, I’m 100 percent confident in an Eduard Folayang win. My confidence is unshaken.”

Eduard Folayang's rivalry with Aoki took off in November 2016 in Singapore when he defeated the Japanese legend in the third round by TKO to become the new ONE lightweight MMA world champion.

Aoki, however, took their two succeeding matches by submission, the last one in April 2021.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Eduard Folayang proud of his contribution to growth of Philippine MMA

Eduard Folayang is now at the tail-end of what turned out to be an illustrious career in mixed martial arts, which saw him inspire many young fighters and elevate the sport in the Philippines.

He looked back at it with pride in an interview with ONE Championship in line with his scheduled return to action against Japanese rival Shinya Aoki at ONE 172.

The 41-year-old former ONE lightweight champion said:

"I can’t say that this is my legacy. It’s all up to the people to decide if I had a part in the continuous rise of Philippine MMA up to this era. For me, I just did my part. I came in not only wanting to excel in this sport but to also represent the country well to the best of my abilities and try to inspire and motivate the future generation."

The mission to inspire the new generation continues for Folayang in his upcoming matches, including the showdown against Aoki, and in what he does in helping steer Lions Nation MMA.

