We've trained where and how to take Islam down - Charles Oliveira's wrestling coach says 'do Bronx' learning "very fast" ahead of UFC 280 title fight against Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev face off in a blockbuster clash at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight championship.

A key factor in the matchup is the ability of the two lightweights when on their backs. They both possess a high level of grappling and wrestling capable of winning a fight. Charles Oliveira's Iranian wrestling coach Alireza Noei recently spoke to Brazilian outlet PVT and seemed optimistic about his charge's chances.

Noei has been training 'do Bronx' for four years and has overseen the former champion's progress with respect to his wrestling. He said:

"We've been training wrestling together for almost four years. Charles is also on the team. We are a big family. But one thing is that Charles when it comes to wrestling is that he learns very fast. Now when I'm sparring with Charles, I get in trouble. He learns very fast." [Translation via MMA with Subtitles]

He also described their training that was specific to Makhachev and which sides of him they intend to target and avoid:

"Truthfully, Charles is a guy that learns a lot easier than other fighters. We've already trained a little of Islam's wrestling because Islam is left-handed. So you know that his left side is stronger, left hand, left leg. That's where he is stronger. We also trained for Islam's weaknesses. Where and how to take him down, where he is strong and you have to avoid. That's not a secret, right?" [Translation via MMA with Subtitles]

Watch the translated segment on MMA with Subtitles:

Charles Oliveira's coach believes Islam Makhachev is a "better wrestler" than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Despite Alireza Noei's confidence in his student Charles Oliveira and their extensive preparations, the coach admitted to Islam Makhachev's wrestling being superior to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The former undefeated UFC lightweight champion has acted as a mentor and coach for Islam Makhachev since his retirement and has long touted his friend as his successor.

Noei said in the same interview with PVT:

"Charles' adversary Islam Makhachev is very good at wrestling. I think even better than Khabib which is another athlete from Dagestan. He is better, certainly, of course, because he is a wrestler, Khabib isn’t. Khabib is a sambo fighter. Islam has also done sambo but he is a wrestler first and then a sambo fighter and then an MMA fighter.” [Translation via MiddleEasy]

Nurmagomedov is a two-time combat sambo gold medalist at the WCSF World Championships. Meanwhile, Makhachev has won the sambo gold medal once at the 2016 World Championships.

Noei's statement is certainly high praise for Makahachev considering the utter dominance 'The Eagle' exhibited through his wrestling in the octagon. If Makhachev can better that, Charles Oliveira may be in for a tough night at UFC 280.

Watch Alireza Noei's full interview with PVT:

