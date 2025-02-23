"We all wanna make money" - Michael Bisping blasts Jake Paul for cherry-picking and 'preying' on aging legends

Michael Bisping claimed Jake Paul is a businessman and "portrays himself as a fighter."

Earlier today, Bisping took time to interact with fans on X. One person asked the former UFC champion about potentially fighting Paul in boxing.

Bisping took the opportunity to insult Paul by saying, "He won’t fight me till I’m 59." One fan responded to the UFC legend by praising Paul:

"Why are you making fun of a man who literally went from being a Disney actor into a boxing fighter who literally dominated the UFC’s greatest fighters of all time like Woodley and Silva. Jake Paul is actually an inspiration that anyone can do it no matter the odds."

Michael Bisping decided to sound off on Jake Paul's fighting career by saying:

"Sorry to say it but you’re incorrect. He portrays himself as a fighter but in reality he’s a business man and not a “fighter” by any stretch. Can’t fault him for that. We all wanna make money. But he preys on older legends that are way past their prime."

He continued:

"A real fighter doesn’t know they’re gonna win and they don’t cherry pick fights. They take fights they know they might lose. That’s what’s exciting and inspiring to the average man. Not beating someone way past it at least 20 years younger. That’s coward sh*t."

Over the past five years, Jake Paul has accomplished several feats in professional boxing that many fans wouldn't have predicted. The 28-year-old holds an 11-1 record, with his recent outing witnessing him secure a unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson.

Michael Bisping agrees with fan about Jake Paul targeting "undersized" opponents

Jake Paul has received backlash from the combat sports community for more than one reason. Many people believe Paul intentionally pursues opponents that are either past their prime, have a size disadvantage, or aren't overly talented.

One fan responded to Michael Bisping's rant about Paul by saying this on X:

"Don't forget undersized"

Bisping agreed with a one-word message:

"Correct"

Jake Paul recently tricked fans into believing his next professional boxing opponent would be his brother, Logan Paul. Instead, 'The Problem Child' is expected to face an unknown opponent in the next months, with reports claiming he's starting his latest training camp.

