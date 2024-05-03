"We will see" - Halil Amir open to lightweight MMA return after featherweight debut vs. Akbar Abdullaev

ONE rising star Halil Amir is dropping down to the 155-pound MMA division to face the dangerous Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday.

However, the Turkish star is not closing the door on a possible return to the lightweight MMA division, where he registered his first three wins in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA during his ONE Fight Night 22 pre-event interview, 'No Mercy' gave a candid response about having more opportunities at featherweight at the moment:

"There hasn't been much news from the lightweight category so we will see [what] they are going to suggest to me in the future of lightweight."

Watch the full interview:

Halil Amir, of course, is talking about the current state of the ONE lightweight MMA division and its ruler Christian Lee. The two-division king has taken a hiatus from the sport following the tragic passing of his sister Victoria.

Meanwhile, 'The Warrior's return has been teased later on this year. If that's the case, Halil Amir might just consider returning to his original weight class.

Halil Amir can shake up the featherweight ranks with a win over Akbar Adbullaev

Halil Amir has been thrown to the wolves right away in his featherweight MMA debut, as he takes on the 10-0 Akbar Abdullaev. 'Bakal', who holds an absurd 100 percent finishing rate, is considered a dark horse in the stacked division.

'No Mercy', though, is confident that his body will adapt well since 155 pounds is his natural weight class. The Turkish slugger said in the same interview:

"I can that it's more of a natural weight class for me because when I was fighting at 77 kilograms, I was walking at around 76 or 77. My weight typically goes down, so I can say this is my natural weight class."

ONE Fight Night 22 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is available free, live on US Primetime on May 3, for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.