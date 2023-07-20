"Weirdest fighter ever" - UFC removes 24-3 Kazakh Damir Ismagulov who recently claimed he would toy Justin Gaethje, fans react

Damir Ismagulov has been cut from the UFC roster after a topsy-turvy career that saw him retire after his first loss, then make a comeback.

The Russian fighter began his UFC career with an impressive 5 fight winning streak. However, after just his first loss in the organization against Arman Tsarukyan, he announced that he would be retiring due to health issues. Per UFC Roster Watch on Twitter, Damir Ismagulov was cut from the roster after he completed his last fight on his contract earlier this month.

Here's what the fans had to say:

"Weirdest fighter ever. wanted to retire after arman, came back, said he smashed gaethje, had noooo wrestling against dawson, guess he called it a day. Weird guy"

Take a look at the tweet:

Comments on the tweet

Another user said:

"5-2 losing to nothing but top 15 means you get cut????"

Take a look at the tweet:

Comments on the tweet

One user commented saying:

"Blud went from one of the most hyped up lightweights to one of the most s*at on in a matter of months."

Take a look at the tweet:

Comments on the tweet

Another user was surprised by the decision:

"Surely that was his decision to do so? He’s definitely not that bad to be cut from the UFC"

Take a look at the tweet:

Comments on the tweet

Damir Ismagulov pens a heartfelt message following his second loss in the UFC

Damir Ismagulov looked like a shadow of his former self when he fought Grant Dawson at UFC on ESPN: Strickland vs. Magomedov. The Russian-born fighter went the distance with the American, who is ranked #11 in the lightweight division. Following his loss to Dawson, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts and the hardships he has been through recently:

"Defeat is not a tragedy for me, it's a motivation to work on myself. We need to start over, but it's already more competent to correct the mistakes and come back, and the difficulties have always been and will be, as I remember that a year I was on crutches and then another 2 years I was learning to walk again, it was a difficult time, but by the will of the Almighty I came back then, I'll be back."

Take a look at the post:

Now that he has been cut from the UFC, Damir Ismagulov will have a decision to make. He has retired from the sport once already, so he may look to either hang up his gloves or look to join another promotion.