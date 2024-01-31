"Welcome brother" - Congratulations pour in after UFC's Manel Kape announces surprise conversion to Islam

Manel Kape has seen his star power grow due to a four-fight win streak that has him closing in on flyweight title contention. The No.6-ranked flyweight recently converted to Islam, which his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed on Monday.

Twitter user @Sa_Gwang shared a screenshot of the mixed martial arts manager's Instagram story, captioning the post:

"UFC fighter Manel Kape has embraced Islam, he chose the muslim name Musa Masha'Allah. May Allah keep him steadfast and firm upon the deen."

Fans and fighters shared their reaction to the news. No.5-ranked featherweight Movsar Evloev welcomed Kape to Islam, tweeting:

"Welcome to Islam brother @ManelKape. 🤝 🫂. May Allah reward you and keep you steadfast."

No.2-ranked flyweight Amir Albazi had a similar response:

"Welcome to islam my brother @ManelKape"

@vibes00000 responded:

"Ma sha ALLAH. Welcome brother"

@nonobratha pointed out that Kape may have converted prior to Abdelaziz's post:

"Became muslim like a couple weeks ago i believe"

@FearIsATool17 predicted that it won't be long before the No.6-ranked flyweight holds the belt:

"Flyweight champ 2025 👊"

@davi_martinezz shared positive wishes for Kape:

"Mashaa'Allah 👏 may god keep him in the right path and strengthen his faith, because he will be tested ☝️"

@Malenciaga_12 claimed that 'Starboy' will begin to dominate the UFC:

"Now he's gonna dominate ufc 😂 mashallah"

@SoulsDisciple voiced their pleasure with Kape's conversion:

"No way!! Loved @ManelKape before and now he’s my brother!! MASSIVE day for me Alhamduliah"

Why did Manel Kape's UFC Fight Night 234 bout get canceled?

Manel Kape appeared set to face Matheus Nicolau in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 234. The bout, however, was canceled as the No.6-ranked lightweight weighed in three and a half pounds over the non-flyweight title limit of 126 pounds.

Following the cancellation, he shared an explanation, tweeting, in part:

"Guys, I couldn't make the weight this time, two weeks ago I was extremely sick due to a virus that happened here in Las Vegas, And I had to stay out of training for 5 days and filling myself with antibiotics, not only affected me but many of my training partners. My coaches and my manager thought it was better for me to cancel the fight due to the state I was in. But I decided to move on and not cancel. My opponent didn't accept to fight or accept my purse. I would give him my entire purse if he wants to fight. But things are as they are, and I take all the responsibilities."

Nicolau claimed that Kape was disrespectful for missing his weight. The No.6-ranked flyweight has had eight bouts canceled, many of which were not his fault, since joining the UFC.